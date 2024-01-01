January 1, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Massive rally in Istanbul, Türkiye, for martyred Turkish soldiers and Palestinian victims
To mark the new year, hundreds of thousands of people rallied in central Istanbul, Turkey, to protest the injustices being committed against Palestinians amid Israel's ongoing bombardment and siege of Gaza and in support of the 12 Turkish soldiers murdered by the PKK while on deployment in Iraq. #Palestine #Istanbul
Massive rally in Istanbul, Türkiye, for martyred Turkish soldiers and Palestinian victims / Others
Explore