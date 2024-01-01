WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan arrests 21 TTP militants linked to deadly attacks across country
Pakistan's counterterrorism police says the detained militants belong to outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan.
Pakistan arrests 21 TTP militants linked to deadly attacks across country
The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, is a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban. / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 1, 2024

Pakistan's counterterrorism police has said they arrested 21 members of outlawed militant group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, which has been behind several deadly attacks across the country.

Acting on intelligence information, the arrests were made in the eastern Punjab province over the past two weeks, the provincial Counterterrorism Department said in a statement on Monday.

The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, known as the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, is a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in 2021 as US and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.

RelatedPakistan pushes Taliban to 'fully' probe deadly attack on its troops

The Counterterrorism Department provided a list of the suspects, the cases against them and their alleged affiliation. But the list did not give details about the attacks the militants were allegedly involved in, including the number of casualties.

The statement said that Mohammad Arshad, an alleged chief commander of the banned Baloch Nationalist Army which mostly operates in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, was also arrested.

Balochistan has been the scene of low-level insurgency by separatists for more than two decades. They initially wanted a bigger share of provincial resources, but later initiated an insurgency for independence. The TTP and other domestic militant groups also operate in the province.

RelatedWhat’s behind the recent surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan?
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us