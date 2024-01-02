BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Oil prices jump after US forces repel Houthis in Red Sea
Kicking off the New Year, Brent crude rose $1.20, or 1.5 percent, to $78.24 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $72.66 a barrel, up $1, or 1.4 percent.
Oil prices jump after US forces repel Houthis in Red Sea
Analysts forecast that weak global growth would cap demand, but expected geopolitical tensions to provide support. / Photo: AP
January 2, 2024

Oil prices have jumped 1.5 percent in the first session of the New Year, due to potential supply disruptions in the Middle East after a naval clash in the Red Sea, and hopes of strong holiday demand and an economic stimulus in China, the top crude importer.

Brent crude rose $1.20, or 1.5 percent, to $78.24 a barrel by 0438 GMT on Tuesday while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $72.66 a barrel, up $1, or 1.4 percent.

A Reuters survey of economists and analysts predicted Brent crude would average $82.56 a barrel this year, slightly higher than the average of $82.17 in 2023.

Analysts forecast that weak global growth would cap demand, but expected geopolitical tensions to provide support.

US helicopters repelled an attack on Sunday by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on a Maersk container vessel in the Red Sea, sinking three Houthi ships and killing 10 rebels, escalating risks of Israel's war on Gaza becoming a wider regional conflict.

"The oil price may be affected by the escalation of the situation in the Red Sea over the weekend and the peak demand season during China's Spring Festival," Leon Li, a Shanghai-based CMC Markets analyst said, referring to the Lunar New Year holiday set for early February.

Li added that the forecast Chinese holiday demand was also raising expectations for a price rebound in January.

Impacts of a wider conflict

A wider conflict could close crucial waterways for the transportation of oil supplies such as the Red Sea and the Straits of Hormuz in the Gulf. After the naval battle, an Iranian warship sailed into the Red Sea, Iranian media reported on Monday.

At least four tankers transporting diesel and jet fuel from the Middle East and India to Europe are sailing around Africa to avoid the Red Sea, ship tracking data show.

In China, investors' expectations for fresh stimulus measures rose after manufacturing activity in December shrank for a third month, government data showed on Sunday.

A stimulus could provide a fillip to economic growth, potentially boosting oil demand in the world's second-largest oil consuming nation, and also lend support to prices.

RelatedUK says it is willing to take 'direct action' over Red Sea Houthi attacks
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us