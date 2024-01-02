January 2, 2024
Doctors, teachers, others facing discrimination over Gaza advocacy
Doctors and teachers in the US are facing employer backlash for supporting Gaza, with many terminated since October 7, says a Muslim advocacy group. CAIR says it has received hundreds of complaints from employees across the country who were “terminated” or “disciplined” for speaking in favour of Palestinians or sharing pro-Palestine content online.
