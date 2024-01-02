January 2, 2024
More than a dozen explosions heard over Kiev on Tuesday
Russia has launched a series of missile strikes across various Ukrainian cities on Tuesday. The attacks resulted in the death of five people and left at least 44 injured in Kharkiv. Another person has been killed in Kiev, 27 others wounded. Several missiles struck high-rise buildings, leading to fires and widespread destruction. Member of Ukrainian Parliament Mariia Mezentseva has more.
