WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish man shot by German police laid to rest in Mannheim
The German police face intense social media criticism for their method of "neutralisation" following the fatal shooting of a Turkish man.
Turkish man shot by German police laid to rest in Mannheim
Police officers who attended the ceremony did not wear formal uniforms. / Photo: AA
January 2, 2024

Ertekin Ozkan, a 49-year-old Turkish man who was fatally shot by German police, was laid to rest at Mannheim cemetery.

Turkish Consul General in Karlsruhe Mahmut Niyazi Sezgin and Ozkan's relatives attended the funeral on Tuesday.

Police officers who attended the ceremony did not wear formal uniforms.

On December 23, police in the southern German city of Mannheim killed Ozkan after claiming that he was holding a knife and threatening officers with an attack.

Following the fatal shooting, the German police method of "neutralisation" was heavily criticised on social media.

With several videos posted on social media showing the shooting of Ozkan while he was some 3-4 metres away from the police team, social media users said police should have attempted to injure him rather than fatally shooting the Turkish man.

RelatedGerman police under fire for forcefully removing Muslim boy from his family
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us