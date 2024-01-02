UNRWA says Gazans face a catastrophic hunger crisis

Fierce fighting continues in Gaza despite Israeli claims of a troop pullback. Local residents say Israeli tanks have been shelling parts of the Al-BURI-EDGE refugee camp. Gaza’s health ministry reports 207 Palestinians have been killed in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Gaza from nearly three months of conflict to 22,185. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.