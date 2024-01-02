WORLD
1 MIN READ
At least 5 killed after two planes crashed at Haneda Airport
All 379 passengers and crew of a Japan Airlines plane miraculously escaped an on-ground collision as it was landing. At least 5 out of 6 crew on board the Coast Guard aircraft it collided with were killed at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday. The Coast guard plane was carrying relief goods for people on Japan's west coast who were hit by in a powerful earthquake on New Year's Day - killing at least 48. Shoaib Hasan has the story
Tragedy in Tokyo Skies / Others
January 2, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us