At least 5 killed after two planes crashed at Haneda Airport

All 379 passengers and crew of a Japan Airlines plane miraculously escaped an on-ground collision as it was landing. At least 5 out of 6 crew on board the Coast Guard aircraft it collided with were killed at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday. The Coast guard plane was carrying relief goods for people on Japan's west coast who were hit by in a powerful earthquake on New Year's Day - killing at least 48. Shoaib Hasan has the story