January 3, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Concerns rise over regional conflict after Hamas member assassinated
Hamas' deputy leader has been killed in a drone strike on the Lebanese capital Beirut. Saleh al Arouri was one of six people killed in the attack. Lebanese security sources say Hamas was holding a meeting with Lebanese militant group members when their building was hit. Israel has refused to comment on the strike - but if it's found to be responsible, there are serious concerns this incident could mark the start of broader regional conflict. Melinda Nucifora has more.
Drone strike in Beirut kills Hamas Deputy Leader and raises concerns of broader regional conflict / Others
Explore