POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Türkiye surpasses the target of $20 billion by one-third in 2023
"Turkish contractors reached $501.9 billion in 12,071 projects across 135 countries," Turkish Trade Minister Bolat says, addressing an event organised by the Turkish Contractors' Association.
Türkiye surpasses the target of $20 billion by one-third in 2023
Türkiye's Trade Minister, Omer Bolat, joined the Contractors' Association. / Photo: AA
January 3, 2024

Turkish contractors undertook $27.4 billion worth of overseas projects in 2023, the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye, the nation's trade minister has said.

"We achieved to close the year surpassing our target of $20 billion by one-third," Omer Bolat told an event organised by the Turkish Contractors' Association in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

The total worth of 12,071 contacting projects undertaken by Turks in135 countries has increased to $501.9 billion by the end of last year, Bolat said.

"Despite everything," Russia retained the top spot in terms of project size undertaken by Turkish contractors with $4.6 billion, he stressed.

Romania, where Turkish companies mostly undertake railway, metro and highway projects, was placed second with a size of $3.6 billion. Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia ranked third and fourth, Bolat said.

RelatedTurkish products become world brands — trade minister
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us