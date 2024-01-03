WORLD
2 MIN READ
What Are the Biggest Issues Children Born and Raised in Conflict Face Psychologically?
Since October 7, thousands of children have been killed by Israeli air strikes or from lack of medication and care. Most of those born and raised there are traumatised and scared. The Balkans has grappled with its own wars in the nineties, and during the siege of Sarajevo more than 1,500 children died. The survivors who spent parts of their childhood during the war say they still suffer the effects decades later and believe they will never fully recover. Adama Munu reports on staggering numbers from Gaza which the UN has called “a graveyard for children.” Plus, the conflict has also prompted international efforts to work on a peace plan. As most of the European countries support a two-state solution jointly with the EU, Slovenia has unveiled its own peace plan to take further steps in recognising Palestine. Although the country's both leftist and conservative parties agree on the two-state solution, its foreign minister has been criticised for singling out Slovenia and acting individually out of the EU. Veljko Skenderija has more from Ljubljana. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMBNAIL / TRT World
January 3, 2024
