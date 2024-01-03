"In a scenario where the US is fighting on behalf of Israel, regional countries may seek to enhance their counterforce," said the Turkish foreign minister.

"Those who do not want to see similar massacres in Gaza again may, in the future, embark on a significant armament and power quest," Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday during a meeting with journalists in Ankara.

"The international community's failure to make any effort in preventing the current crisis marks a significant rupture," he said.

Reminding that the war escalated in different parts of the world, including the Red Sea, he said, "in the region, regardless of the Palestinian issue, various countries have different problems with the United States and the West."

"This is a multi-dimensional conflict, at times an intelligence war, an actual military conflict, evolving towards active engagement. The ongoing conflict spans all fields," he added.

He pointed out the United States' intent to control activities in the Red Sea, allying with the West to create a naval coalition and launch a joint operation.

During his speech, Fidan also criticised Israel's recent attack on Beirut, assassinating senior Hamas official, saying that such a course of action is a deadlock.

"If this happens, the war will certainly not end. On the contrary, for the issue to be resolved, the focus should be on peace and a two-state solution."

Hypocrisy of the West

Expressing that the unequivocal support extended by the United States and certain Western countries to Israel poses a serious problem, Fidan said that in contrast to their stance on the Ukraine-Russia issue, the international community's position on Gaza reflects a peak of hypocrisy.

He added that the events in Gaza have led to a sudden loss of reputation and accumulated credibility for the West and European nations.

He also urged that concerns about avoiding further massacres in Gaza may drive nations towards significant armament and power-seeking endeavours in the future.

Uniting regional and Islamic countries

Reminding the Turkish state efforts to establish a contact group including regional and Islamic countries, he said, "Our unity has enabled us to maintain a consistent position and a unified narrative."

"In a scenario where the US and the West unconditionally support Israel, military force is not a viable option in the region," he expressed, pointing out the different techniques that must be used when approaching the issue.

He expressed that the main stance should be directed towards the West for Islamic countries, saying that a decision must be made on whether to take a stand against countries that unconditionally support Israel.

Israeli narrative on Hamas

Regarding the stance on Hamas, he reminded that there has been no change between pre-October 7 and post-October 7.

"Those who do not consider Hamas a terrorist organisation but view it as a resistance movement, a political party, or similar, continue to hold their positions. Likewise, those who see it as a terrorist organisation maintain their stance."

Under this context, he said, "it is essential not to overlook the issue of Gazans being indiscriminately killed."

"If you define Hamas based on its actions against civilians, the same rule should also apply to Israel," he added.

"There is a narrative that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has constructed, framing the entire process with some events that occurred on October 7 and presenting it to the West based on what happened on that day. He (Netanyahu) narrates the incident as 'I have been killed. The perpetrators are barbarians.' So it doesn't matter what happened to him,” Fidan told.

“Türkiye’s stance completely overturns the strategy he presented, and the narrative that the West has bought into," he noted.

Cooperation with Iraq in fight against PKK terrorism

Regarding the PKK terror group’s presence in Iraq, Fidan said: "It (PKK) does not control even a square meter of land in Türkiye. But they have reached the point where they control large areas of land in Iraq.”

"Türkiye and the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq share common concerns about the PKK terrorist organisation," he added.

"We have complete cooperation with Erbil in the fight against terrorism, especially sharing our sensitivities regarding the PKK," he stated, highlighting the significance of sustaining the previously established governance framework.

"Our desired outcome is the continuation of the mutually agreed-upon governorship system among the parties. We are committed to working to prevent the PKK-PUK partnership from gaining influence in the region," he added.

The call for the continuation of the established governance rules underscores Türkiye's stance on maintaining a reciprocal governorship system, preventing the PKK and PUK partnership from establishing a foothold in the region, he said.

Increasing importance of intelligence

"Türkiye underscores the necessity of rediscovering many aspects and evolving operational methods within its intelligence community," Hakan Fidan said.

Addressing the diverse nature of intelligence work, he said, "counterespionage, which involves finding spies working against one's interests, is another distinct expertise. All these areas require serious efforts."

He also reminded that the Turkish intelligence service has hit hard terrorist networks and apprehended many sleuths of foreign spy agencies.

Pointing out that considerable reforms have been made in the National Intelligence Organisation of Türkiye, he said "The organisation's success is particularly evident in operations with minimal military costs in well-known regions such as Syria and Iraq, in collaboration with allied forces."