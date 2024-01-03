WORLD
Bulgaria’s Muslim Minority With One of the Most Unique Wedding Traditions in the World
The New Year also represents new beginnings. And what symbolises a fresh start more than a wedding? We are taking you now to a special and unique wedding in Bulgaria where Pomaks live. The Pomaks are a small Muslim community which converted to Islam during the Ottoman era. Every winter their villages become festive as they celebrate their weddings in a manner which keeps their tradition and history alive. Katarina Petrovic joined them during a ceremony in Ribnovo and sent us this special report. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
January 3, 2024
