Bulgaria’s Muslim Minority With One of the Most Unique Wedding Traditions in the World

The New Year also represents new beginnings. And what symbolises a fresh start more than a wedding? We are taking you now to a special and unique wedding in Bulgaria where Pomaks live. The Pomaks are a small Muslim community which converted to Islam during the Ottoman era. Every winter their villages become festive as they celebrate their weddings in a manner which keeps their tradition and history alive. Katarina Petrovic joined them during a ceremony in Ribnovo and sent us this special report.