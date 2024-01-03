Has Islamophobia in Europe increased after 7th Oct?

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has ignited passionate protests around the world. But it’s also triggered a backlash against Muslims with a spike in cases of discrimination and hate speech. Are the events in Gaza being used to justify Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian sentiment? Guests: Massoud Shadjareh Chairman of The Islamic Human Rights Commission Anas Altikriti CEO of the Cordoba Foundation Maggie Slavin Operations Director at CAIR-Chicago Anas Mustapha Head of Public Advocacy at CAGE