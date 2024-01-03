WORLD
3 MIN READ
US imam shot outside New Jersey mosque dies, shooter at large
Imam Hassan Sharif was shot more than once after 6 am outside Masjid-Muhammad-Newark mosque, officials say, amid surge in Islamophobic attacks in America since Israel's brutal war on besieged Gaza.
US imam shot outside New Jersey mosque dies, shooter at large
Imam Hassan Sharif was shot after 6 am outside Masjid-Muhammad-Newark mosque, officials say. / Photo: Masjid-Muhammad-Newark / Others
January 3, 2024

An imam shot outside a Newark mosque in New Jersey state has succumbed to gunshot wounds, American authorities said.

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin said o Wednesday that the loss of Imam Hassan Sharif will be felt across the state and city, adding there's no evidence indicating the shooting was motivated by an anti-Muslim bias.

The Muslim cleric was in his vehicle when he was shot more than once near the mosque, Essex County Prosecutor Ted Stephens said at a news conference.

Officers sought to identify and arrest the shooter, and while the motive wasn't clear, the governor promised to do what's possible to protect houses of worship.

The Muslim cleric was shot after 6 am outside the Masjid-Muhammad-Newark mosque, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said in an emailed statement.

The victim was taken to a nearby University Hospital in critical condition, authorities said, but died from his wounds later.

Frage said the shooting is under investigation, and no other information is available.

A message seeking more information was left with the mosque.

"At a time when the Muslim community is concerned by an increase of bias incidents and crimes, I want to assure the Muslim community and people of all faiths that we will do everything in our power to keep all residents safe, especially in or near our houses of worship," Governor Phil Murphy's statement said.

RelatedWhy US is complicit in the murder of Palestinian boy in Illinois

Islamophobic attacks in America

The New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organisation, said it is gathering information and urged people to contact local police.

"We are deeply concerned about this incident and pray for the speedy recovery of the imam," CAIR-NJ spokesperson Dina Sayedahmed said in a statement.

The US has seen a rise in Islamophobic attacks since the start of Israel's brutal war on besieged Gaza, where Israel has killed at least 22,313 Palestinians and wounded 57,296 while bombarding cities, towns and refugee camps across the enclave.

In October, Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, a Muslim boy, was stabbed to death in an attack that targeted him and his mother for their religion and as a response to the ongoing Israel's war on Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us