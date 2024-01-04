Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber vowed revenge for explosions that killed nearly 84 people at a ceremony to commemorate top commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone in 2020 in Iraq.

"A very strong retaliation will be handed to them on the hands of the soldiers of Soleimani," Mokhber told reporters on Thursday at a hospital where some of the wounded were receiving treatment for the bloodiest attack since 1979.

No one claimed responsibility for the blasts. A senior official in US President Joe Biden's administration said the blasts appeared to represent "a terrorist attack" of the type carried out in the past by Daesh.

In a statement, Iran's Revolutionary Guard described Wednesday's attack as a cowardly act "aimed at creating insecurity and seeking revenge against the nation's deep love and devotion to the Islamic Republic".

The Guards also said the attack "strengthens the resolve to decisively and justly punish the perpetrators.”

The commander of the force in the southeastern city of Kerman denied state media reports of a shooting in Kerman on Thursday.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi condemned the "heinous and inhumane crime", and Iran's top authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, vowed revenge for the twin bombings.

Iran's Red Crescent rescuers tended to wounded people at the ceremony, where hundreds of Iranians had gathered to mark the anniversary of Soleimani's killing.

Some Iranian news agencies said the number of wounded was much higher.

Past attacks

Tehran often accuses its arch-enemies, Israel and the United States, of backing anti-Iran militant groups.

In 2022, Daesh claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a Shia shrine in Iran which killed 15 people.

Earlier attacks claimed by the group include twin bombings in 2017 which targeted Iran's parliament and the tomb of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The US assassination of Soleimani in a Jan. 3, 2020, drone attack at Baghdad airport, and Tehran's retaliation - by attacking two Iraqi military bases that house US troops - brought the United States and Iran close to full-blown conflict.

Yemeni Houthis have attacked ships they say have links to Israel at the entrance to the Red Sea, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

US forces have come under attack from pro-Iran forces in Iraq and Syria over Washington's backing of Israel and have carried out their own retaliatory air strikes.