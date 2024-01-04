"The recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Partnership and Cooperation in Addis Ababa on January 1, 2024, between Republic of Ethiopia and Somaliland, without the knowledge and consent of the Somali Government, raises concerns," Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli said in a statement.

Affirming its commitment to the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Keceli reiterated the importance of abiding by international law in this matter, in a statement on Thursday.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi on Monday.

Somalia rejected the move, calling it a threat to good neighborliness and a violation of its sovereignty.

Abiy’s office hailed the pact as “historic,” saying it is “intended to serve as a framework for the multisectoral partnership between the two sides.”

Landlocked Ethiopia has signed an initial agreement with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland to use its Red Sea port of Berbera.

As part of the deal, Somaliland plans to lease a 20-km (12.4-mile) stretch of land along its coastline to Ethiopia to establish a marine force base, Abdi said at the signing.

"This situation underscores the necessity, as in the past, for the resolution of disputes between Somalia and Somaliland through direct negotiations and encourages a peaceful settlement among Somalis," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

"We renew our support for initiatives aimed at facilitating such dialogues," he added.

Following the Turkish Foreign Ministry's statement, Farhan Jimale, spokesperson and director of Communications and Public Relations for the Somali government, wrote a post in X, welcoming the statement.

"Thank you, brotherly Türkiye, for your steadfast solidarity with our government. We appreciate your support and commitment to the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of #Somalia, in line with international law, he said on X on Thursday.

Somaliland seceded from Somalia more than 30 years ago but is not recognised by the African Union or the United Nations as an independent state. Somalia still considers Somaliland part of its territory and reactions by officials from there were swift.