January 4, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Far-right Israeli ministers’ comments on expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza spark fury
Two far-right Israeli ministers — Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir — are being criticised by several Western governments over their "provocative" comments calling for the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza and the re-establishment of Israeli settlements in the besieged enclave. #BenGvir #Israel #Gaza
Far-right Israeli ministers’ comments on expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza spark fury / Others
Explore