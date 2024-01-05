At least 30 Palestinians killed in Khan Younis on Thursday alone

Israel's military is warning that it is intensifying its operations in central and southern Gaza. That includes the Khan Younis area where at least 30 people have been killed on Thursday alone. Earlier, the Israeli army hit both the headquarters of the Palestinian Red Crescent and the nearby Al Mawasi refugee camp, which is a designated safe zone. More than 22 thousand people have been killed almost two-thirds women and children. Joel Flynn has more.