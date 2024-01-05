TÜRKİYE
Türkiye ‘neutralises’ 2 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror group’s hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.
Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA Archive
January 5, 2024

Turkish security forces “neutralise” two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry has said.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, according to the ministry on Friday.

“We continue to fight terrorism effectively and decisively at its source,” the ministry said on X.

Operation Claw-Lock

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror group’s hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

