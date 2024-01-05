WORLD
1 MIN READ
Reports say Israel planning resettling Palestinians abroad
As Israel announces what it calls its four-corner post-war plan for Gaza, media reports suggest it's actually been in secret talks with the Democratic Republic of the Congo on resettling the Strip's population. While the discussions have not been confirmed, members of Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet have proposed resettlement as an option over the course of the conflict. Randolph Nogel reports.
Reports say Israel planning resettling Palestinians abroad
