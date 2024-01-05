WORLD
2 MIN READ
2023 Marked a Massive Success As Turkish Defence Exports Reach Record $5.5B
Turkish defence exports have reached a record-breaking high, as sales neared 6 billion dollars in 2023. The past year also saw the country wrap up some of its most-anticipated projects… from its first aircraft carrier TCG Anadolu to its unmanned combat aerial vehicles BAHA, ANKA 3 and TB3. The latest one to take flight was ANKA 3, developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries. As for drone-maker Baykar's TB3, it is the updated version of TB2, which has been used in conflicts around the world, from Azerbaijan to Libya, and, more recently, Ukraine. These developments are part of an ongoing transformation in the country’s defence sector over the past two decades, during which it’s faced a score of Western arms embargoes. For Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, investing in defence is a must for the nation as a way to eliminate internal and external threats, one being the PKK terrorist organisation. Now Türkiye will allocate around 40 billion dollars to its defence budget in 2024, while it expects to dominate the arms industry, especially in African countries. Guests: Hamzah Rifaat Political Analyst Merve Seren Yesiltas Associate Professor at AYBU
ST THUMBNAIL DEFENCE / TRT World
January 5, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us