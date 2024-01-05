TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan affirms Türkiye stands by Somalia in its fight against terrorism
President Erdogan expresses that the alarming tension between Somalia and Ethiopia must terminate based on Somalia's territorial integrity in a phone talk with his Somali counterpart.
The leaders exchanged views on a range of topics, emphasising the significance of cooperation between Türkiye and Somalia in addressing shared challenges and contributing to regional stability. /Photo: AA / Others
January 5, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken by phone with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud of Somalia, where discussions encompassed the bilateral relations between Türkiye and Somalia, counterterrorism efforts, and global and regional issues.

During the call on Friday, President Erdogan stated that Türkiye stands by Somalia in its fight against terror and that the cooperation between the two countries will increasingly continue improving.

President Erdogan also expressed that the alarming tension between Somalia and Ethiopia must terminate on the basis of Somalia's territorial integrity.

The leaders exchanged views on a range of topics, emphasising the significance of cooperation between Türkiye and Somalia in addressing shared challenges and contributing to regional stability.

Memorandum of Understanding signed by Ethiopia and Somaliland

Türkiye on Thursday expressed concern over a Memorandum of Understanding signed by Ethiopia and Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland.

The MoU was signed on Monday, granting Ethiopia access to the Red Sea through the port of Berbera in Somaliland.

Ethiopia lost its Red Sea ports in the early 1990s after the Eritrean War of Independence, which lasted from 1961 to 1991.

In 1991, Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia, leading to the establishment of two separate nations. The separation resulted in Ethiopia losing direct access to the Red Sea and key ports.

Ethiopia has since been landlocked, affecting its ability to conduct efficient maritime trade.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
