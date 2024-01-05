Israeli defence minister announces post-conflict plan

The Palestinian Presidency has rejected Israel's plans for the so called "day after" the war ends in Gaza, stating the top national priority remains halting Israeli aggression against its people . Israel's outlined what it calls a 'Four Corner' plan, which includes retianing overall control of security in the Strip. But it remains unclear how much of the territory Palestinians will be allowed to control or inhabit. The 84-page document details Israels proposal to forcibly evict many of Gaza's 2.3 million residents permanently from the territory and occupy the strip. Shoaib Hasan takes a look with this report.