WORLD
1 MIN READ
At least 22,600 Palestinians killed since October 7
The United Nation says 91 days of a brutal war in Gaza has forced more than 1.9 million Palestinians to move repeatedly and there is no sign of any let up. Israel’s defence minister has warned that fighting in the south of the Gaza Strip will proceed with 'high intensity.' The Israeli military says it's hit over a hundred locations in the besieged enclave. The air, ground and sea assault has now killed more than 22 thousand Palestinians. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.
Gaza death toll passes 22000 / Others
January 5, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us