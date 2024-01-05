At least 22,600 Palestinians killed since October 7

The United Nation says 91 days of a brutal war in Gaza has forced more than 1.9 million Palestinians to move repeatedly and there is no sign of any let up. Israel’s defence minister has warned that fighting in the south of the Gaza Strip will proceed with 'high intensity.' The Israeli military says it's hit over a hundred locations in the besieged enclave. The air, ground and sea assault has now killed more than 22 thousand Palestinians. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.