January 6, 2024
US professor disrupts vigil, calls for mass murder of Palestinians
US professor threatens students holding a vigil for Gaza and allegedly walks on the names of Palestinians killed in the war by Israel. The University of South California did not investigate the incident and that students are currently terrified of being harmed by Zionist groups on campus, a member of the Trojans for Palestine organisation tells TRT World.
