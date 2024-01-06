A Lebanese activist has accused social media platforms of censoring pro-Palestine content at the behest of the Israeli Ministry of Strategic Affairs.

Mohamad Safa, who is chairman of the board of Patriotic Vision (PVA), a non-governmental organisation operating under the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), and its representative to the world body, told Anadolu that those supporting Palestine against Israeli attacks are accused of being "anti-Semitic" and subjected to pressure through threats.

He emphasised that no humanitarian or moral justifications can be provided for the Israeli attacks, citing the devastating toll on Gaza's population in the past three months.

"It has been almost three months of hell in Gaza. Four percent of Gaza's population is now dead, wounded or missing," said Safa.

"More than 22,600 Palestinians killed, 9600 children, 7000 women, 130 UN aid workers, and 105 journalists. Nothing justifies killing over 9600 children. Nothing. Not self-defence. Not human shields. Nothing."

He underscored the role of social media platforms in shaping public opinion about the conflict, acknowledging positive and negative effects.

"But the double standards in their algorithms allowed for a more diverse range of voices to be heard from one side, they have also contributed to the spread of misinformation and propaganda," he said.

"As it has constantly closed accounts of Palestinian publications, shut down dozens of pro-Palestinian activist's accounts bowing down to the Israeli Strategic Affairs Ministry silencing campaign targeting pro-Palestinian voices," he added.

'Pro-humanity, not anti-Semitic'

The Lebanese activist said "being against Israel's war crimes is not antisemitism."

He added: "We must have free speech; people must be able to raise their voices in solidarity with any oppressed group or any occupied group. Double standards that call for free speech for some but censorship for others must end."

Addressing the use of antisemitism accusations as a weapon against activists, Safa urged the protection of voices critical of Israel's actions.

"According to the Torah, you cannot commit such war crimes. According to the Declaration of Human Rights, you cannot do that. According to international humanitarian law, you cannot do that. So, at this point, it is not about anti-Semitism, you are either pro-humanity or pro-genocide, there is no in-between," said Safa.

Safa said he and his family received "death threats" from official X accounts belonging to government agencies.

"Even in my personal social life, my movements on the roads became more difficult, and I even experienced surveillance from unknown people after I was recognised on the street,” he said.

"No one is able to protect us. I even reported this to the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, as PVA's main representative of the United Nations and as UN-accredited activist, but so far, she has not responded."

Safa said he, like many others, was subjected to restrictions because he announced on social media that Israel was committing human rights violations and war crimes.