Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 22,722

Israeli airstrikes continued into Saturday, after the United Nations warned Gaza is becoming 'uninhabitable'. Top Western diplomats are in the region to calm rising tensions. Since October 7th, more than 22,700 people have been killed, most of them are women and children. Overnight, 18 people were killed in a missile strike on a residential building in Khan Younis. The French and Jordanian airforces have parachuted in medical supplies. Claire Herriot has the story.