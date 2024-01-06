TÜRKİYE
Turkish security forces destroy terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq
Türkiye's air operations in northern Iraq aim to neutralise PKK terror group members, safeguard Türkiye from terrorist attacks, and maintain border security.
PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. / Photo: AA Archive
January 6, 2024

Turkish air strikes have destroyed 15 PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq believed to be hideouts of ringleaders, the country's National Defence Ministry said.

Air operations were carried out in the Hakurk, Gara, Metina, Qandil, and Asos areas to "eliminate terrorist attacks against Türkiye and security forces from northern Iraq by neutralising members of the PKK/KCK terror group and other terrorist elements and to ensure border security in line with the self-defence rights arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter," the ministry said in a statement posted on X on Saturday.

Indigenously produced munitions were used to target the terrorists, the ministry said, adding that the terrorists' shelters, caves, and storage units were also destroyed in the air strikes.

"During this operation, every possible precaution was taken to safeguard innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural landmarks, and the environment from any harm," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
