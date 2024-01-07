The French Jewish Union for Peace (UJFP) has accused Israel of "killing Judaism" due to its brutal attacks on Gaza and claimed Israeli media finds amusement in Palestinian suffering.

In a statement on Saturday, the UJFP strongly condemned the Israeli government over its attacks on Palestine's Gaza, which it says have also affected Israeli society, where "a significant part of public opinion has departed from humanity."

The Jewish collective highlighted the ongoing Israeli air strikes in Gaza, reporting 30,000 Palestinians killed or missing in the past three months.

"This number, equivalent to the percentage of French lives lost during a five-year span in World War II, includes a shocking 75 percent of victims being women, children, and the elderly," it said.

UJFP criticised Israeli authorities' "grotesque" pretext of "eradicating" Hamas, saying Tel Aviv's true objective is to wage "a war of extermination against the population of Gaza."

The poignant appeal against the ongoing atrocities underscored the devastating human cost of Israeli attacks.

UJFP noted the near-total destruction of infrastructure, including hospitals and schools, leaving the displaced and bombarded population homeless and starving.

Words of 'assassins'

The Jewish group sounded the alarm about the lack of moral restraint exhibited by Israel, with leaders boasting about heinous crimes and making scandalous statements.

UJFP quoted explicit statements from Israeli leaders, condemning them as the words of "assassins."

"These statements of assassins are followed by actions," it said, referring to the horrifying images of pulverised neighbourhoods, massacred children and entire families annihilated.

In addition, it referred to the endless exodus of a deliberately starved population, coupled with the destruction in Jenin and Huwara in the occupied West Bank, along with widespread torture of prisoners.

Confronted with the tragedy, the group addressed Jews worldwide, emphasising the existence of international law and human rights and urging collective consciousness against the immorality of being "complicit in the ongoing genocide in Gaza."