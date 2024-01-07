WORLD
1 MIN READ
FAA grounds some Boeing 737 Max 9 planes after blowout
How would you react if part of your passenger plane fell off in mid-air? Well that's what happened on an Air Alaska flight when a cabin panel blew out at 16,000 feet. That incident has prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to ground more than 170 Boeing 737 Max 9 jets while they carry out safety inspections. The US' United Airlines has halted all use of Boeing Max 9 planes to conduct further inspections. And Turkish Airlines has also withdrawn five planes from it's fleet. Martyn Andrews has the story.
Aviation Crisis: Boeing Fallout / Others
January 7, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us