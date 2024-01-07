FAA grounds some Boeing 737 Max 9 planes after blowout

How would you react if part of your passenger plane fell off in mid-air? Well that's what happened on an Air Alaska flight when a cabin panel blew out at 16,000 feet. That incident has prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to ground more than 170 Boeing 737 Max 9 jets while they carry out safety inspections. The US' United Airlines has halted all use of Boeing Max 9 planes to conduct further inspections. And Turkish Airlines has also withdrawn five planes from it's fleet. Martyn Andrews has the story.