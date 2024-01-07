WORLD
2 MIN READ
China slaps sanction on five US defence companies in tit-for-tat move
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wang says the move comes in response to "the illegal unilateral sanctions the US has imposed on Chinese companies and individuals under false pretexts."
China slaps sanction on five US defence companies in tit-for-tat move
Alongside AeroVironment, China also sanctioned BAE Systems Land and Armament, Alliant Techsystems Operation, ViaSat and Data Link Solutions. / Photo: AP Archive
January 7, 2024

Beijing has sanctioned five US defence industry companies in response to a similar move by Washington, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Wang Wenbin told reporters on Sunday that the move came after the US' call to sell arms to Taiwan and Washington sanctioned Chinese businesses and individuals for different reasons.

He described the arms sales by Washington to Taiwan as a "blatant violation of the one-China principle."

In addition, Wang criticised "the illegal unilateral sanctions the US has imposed on Chinese companies and individuals under false pretexts," claiming that they "seriously harm China's sovereignty and security interests."

RelatedAmerica’s chip curbs on China appear to have backfired

US sanctions also "undermine the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and violate the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of" sanctioned-Chinese actors, he said.

"In response to these gravely wrong actions taken by the US and in accordance with China's Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, China has decided to sanction five US defence industry companies, namely BAE Systems Land and Armament, Alliant Techsystems Operation, AeroVironment, ViaSat and Data Link Solutions," said Wang.

"The countermeasures consist of freezing the properties of those companies in China, including their movable and immovable property, and prohibiting organisations and individuals in China from transactions and cooperation with them," he added.

China, which considers Taiwan a breakaway province, does not recognise the median line or the air defence zone.

Taipei, however, has insisted on its independence since 1949.

Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us