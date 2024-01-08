Blinken embarks on fourth Middle East tour in three months

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Abu Dhabi for the latest leg of his Middle East tour. It comes as fears grow that Israel's war in Gaza may spill into the wider region, after one of Hamas' senior leaders was killed in a bomb attack in Beirut last week. On Sunday, Blinken held talks with both Jordanian and Qatari representatives. Malik Fuda has more.