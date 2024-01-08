January 8, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
WHO says whereabouts of hundreds of patients, staff unknown
The World Health Organization says the whereabouts of hundreds of patients and health workers from central Gaza's Al Aqsa hospital is unknown. Israel has ramped up its military operation in the area, forcing thousands of Palestinians to again seek safety in the south. It follows another day of Israeli bombardment across the strip. Isabella Bull reports.
WHO says whereabouts of hundreds of patients, staff unknown / Others
Explore