Turkish security forces neutralise 5 PKK/YPG  terrorists in northern Syria
The Turkish defence ministry says that the terrorists were preparing for an attack in the Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring regions in northern Syria.
Ankara has launched a successful anti-terror operation across its border in northern Syria / Photo: AA Archive
January 8, 2024

Turkish security forces “neutralised” five PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defence Ministry has said.

The terrorists were preparing for an attack in the Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring regions, the ministry said on X, adding that "nowhere is safe for the terrorists. "On Monday.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:AA
