In the frosty embrace of winter, Sarikamis unfolds its tale, etched in the chilling history of December 22, 1914. A military campaign which saw around 80,000 Turkish soldiers succumb to the biting cold is remembered every year in eastern Kars Province.

This year marks the 109th anniversary of Türkiye's Sarikamis Martyrs, an event that draws thousands of young participants from across the country.

As winter's grasp tightens, the solemn ceremonies commence, paying homage to the brave souls who faced the harsh elements in the Sarikamis campaign. The snow-laden landscape becomes a canvas for remembrance, where the chilling winds whisper stories of sacrifice and valour.

Attendees gather, not merely as witnesses, but as bearers of a legacy which transcends time. Young participants, draped in the national colours, step onto the historical grounds, their footsteps echoing the resilience of those who marched into the unforgiving cold a century ago.

In this stark winter setting, the ceremonies become a silent narrative, telling of the sacrifices made by Turkish soldiers who, on that fateful day, faced the bitter sting of winter's wrath. The snow-covered fields, once witness to the struggles of war, now stand as a living testament to the indomitable spirit of those who fought for their homeland.

The anniversary is not a bustling affair but a solemn gathering, dubbed in quiet historical reflection. As young and old come together, the air is filled with a collective sense of remembrance, not only for the fallen soldiers but for the lessons embedded in their sacrifice.

Each participant becomes a thread in the intricate fabric of this annual commemoration, weaving a narrative that is both solemn and respectful. The ceremonies are an open acknowledgement of the harsh realities faced by the soldiers in Sarikamis.

The snow-covered plains, once the stage for a tragic chapter, now witness a different kind of march — a march of remembrance. Flags flutter in the cold breeze, paying homage to the bravery who knew no bounds. The young participants, with solemn expressions, carry the weight of history on their shoulders, ensuring that the sacrifices made in Sarikamis are never forgotten.

As Türkiye commemorates the 109th anniversary of the Sarikamis Martyrs, the ceremonies evoke a sense of national pride and solidarity. The chilling winds, instead of whispers, carry the echoes of history, reminding each generation of the resilience and courage exhibited by those who faced the bitter winter a century ago.

In the end, the Sarikamis campaign is not just a distant memory but a living legacy, passed down through generations. The ceremonies, far from being a fleeting event, become a testament to the endurance of the human spirit against the harshest of circumstances.

And so, each year, Türkiye gathers to honour and remember the martyrs of Sarikamis, ensuring that their story continues to echo through the annals of history.