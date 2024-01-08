British police investigate large-scale fraud at the Post Office

British police are investigating the country’s state-owned Post Office over allegations of large scale fraud. It comes after revelations the organisation had falsely pursued local office operators over shortfalls in accounts. Faulty accounting software had wrongly shown up that shortfall, and the prosecutions had led to jail time for many - and in some cases, attempts at suicide by local office operators. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has the story from London.