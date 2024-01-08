TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's UN envoy meets new Gaza coordinator to discuss aid initiatives
The Turkish ambassador reaffirms Türkiye's backing for the UN's humanitarian initiatives in Gaza during the meeting.
Türkiye's UN envoy meets new Gaza coordinator to discuss aid initiatives
Sedat Onal expresses Türkiye's full support to UN efforts in facilitating "unhindered, urgent and scaled-up" humanitarian assistance to Gaza. / Photo: Turkish Mission to the UN / Others
January 8, 2024

Ambassador Sedat Onal, Türkiye's permanent representative to the UN, has met with the newly appointed UN's Gaza humanitarian coordinator, Sigrid Kaag, in New York.

Onal expressed Türkiye's full support to the UN efforts in facilitating "unhindered, urgent and scaled-up" humanitarian assistance to Gaza, the Turkish mission to the UN said on X on Monday.

Kaag officially began her role on Monday as Gaza's senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator.

In late December, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Kaag, a former Dutch minister, in accordance with a Security Council resolution on Gaza.

She will facilitate, coordinate, monitor, and verify humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza.

Kaag has also been mandated to establish a UN mechanism to accelerate humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza through states not party to the conflict.

RelatedWestern hypocrisy on Gaza fuels a geopolitical rift: Türkiye's FM Fidan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us