January 8, 2024
WORLD
Golden Globes silence for Palestinians, support for Israeli hostages
As celebrities took to the red carpet for the 81st Golden Globe Awards on January 7, some wore a yellow ribbon to support Israeli hostages, while the humanitarian crisis Palestinians face in Gaza was ignored. The contrast sparked backlash online and led to a comparison with the support shown for Ukraine during last year’s ceremony.
