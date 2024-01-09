BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Airbus is set to secure massive plane order from Delta Air Lines
The twin aisle jets are expected to help the company to grow its network in Asia-Pacific, which has lagged behind the US and Europe in global travel demand recovery after the pandemic.
Airbus is set to secure massive plane order from Delta Air Lines
Airlines are also scrambling to order new planes to renew existing fleets amid fears of a shortage in coming years. / Photo: Reuters archive
January 9, 2024

Airbus is nearing an order from Delta Air Lines for dozens of wide body jets including extra A350-1000 aircraft, industry sources have told Reuters.

Depending on last-minute negotiations, a deal could be made public as early as Friday when the US carrier reports its fourth-quarter earnings, they said.

Airbus declined to comment. Delta said it does not comment on industry speculation.

While the Atlanta-based carrier placed an order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets in 2022, it has primarily been an Airbus customer.

At the end of September, the company had 65 Airbus A330 and 28 A350-900 wide-bodies, with commitments to purchase another 16 each.

RelatedNew Russian jet aims to challenge Airbus, Boeing

'Post-pandemic growth'

The twin-aisle jets are expected to help the company grow its network in Asia-Pacific, which has lagged behind the US and Europe in global travel demand recovery after the pandemic.

However, US airlines are betting on the region as the next source of high-margin revenue at a time of soaring costs. In the current quarter, Delta, United Airlines and American Airlines are estimated to increase seats on their flights to the region by more than 70% from a year ago.

Airlines are also scrambling to order new planes to renew existing fleets amid fears of a shortage in coming years.

Airbus last year set an industry record for gross and net orders.

RelatedAirbus to stop making struggling A380 superjumbo in 2021
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us