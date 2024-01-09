Blinken's fourth Middle East trip since October 7

The US Secretary of State is back in Israel, hoping to ease the assault - and eager to stop it igniting a wider conflict. But Antony Blinken arrives with the war on Gaza into a fourth month and the plight of Palestinians only getting worse. 249 people were killed in a 24-hour period - and 1.4 million Palestinians are now in shelters provided by the UN. Andy Rosegen reports.