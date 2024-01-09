In Islam, providing water holds profound significance, regarded as a charitable act carrying abundant rewards. Prophet Muhammad, when asked about the most virtuous form of charity, unequivocally stated, "The most virtuous form of charity is the supply of water".

This pivotal guidance principle from the Prophet reverberated throughout various hadiths, confirming the importance of providing water to those in need.

The Companions of the Prophet, inspired by his teachings, took to financially contribute to the construction of wells, therefore addressing a vital need of society.

Their charitable acts weren't confined to static structures but were dynamic solutions to a fundamental requirement, reflecting a tangible demonstration of compassion and communal well-being.

Fountain construction emerged as a prominent form of charity, particularly within Turkish communities. It became more than a philanthropic gesture; a cultural and religious commitment. The act of constructing fountains transcended the conventional, representing a living legacy of compassion which flowed through the societal fabric.

During the Ottoman period, Istanbul witnessed a proliferation of fountains, each a testament to the community's dedication to charitable deeds. These weren't mere architectural additions; they were vibrant symbols of a collective ethos deeply rooted in the principles of charity and community care.

The fountains in Istanbul, endowed with unique architectural charm, became vital components of the cityscape. Their significance embodied the spirit of giving and communal responsibility. As water flowed from these fountains, it symbolised more than a basic necessity; it represented a sacred duty ingrained in the cultural and religious identity of the community.

‘Haven for fountains’

Uskudar, a venerable settlement in Istanbul, stood as a focal point for the concentration of these vital fountains. This historic district, nestled along the seashore, became a canvas adorned with the timeless beauty of these essential structures.

“Uskudar has been an important settlement throughout history. With the conquest of Istanbul, it became the second most important settlement of the city and became an important administrative and trade centre during the Ottoman period. For this reason, many fountains were built to meet the water needs of the people living in Uskudar. When we consider the relationship between civilisation and water, Uskudar's proximity to abundant water resources has brought fountains to an important point in terms of city planning” says Mayor of Uskudar Hilmi Turkmen to TRT World.

Especially during the Ottoman era, Uskudar became a haven for fountains, each reflecting the distinctive architectural styles and artistic intricacies of the time. These fountains quickly became integral parts of the urban landscape, seamlessly blending into the daily rhythm of the community.

Historical fountains that have stood for centuries are being made functional again with the project carried out by Uskudar Municipality. Within the scope of the restoration works, many fountains are functioning as they did in the old times.

“The historical fountains, which stand out in many parts of Uskudar, were built in different periods and in various architectural styles. Especially our Uskudar, which has the most beautiful examples of Ottoman architecture, ensures that these fountains are carried from past to present in a healthy way, with important restoration works carried out to protect the cultural heritage and keep the historical texture alive” adds Turkmen.

The construction of fountains during the Ottoman era was a dynamic expression of charity, going beyond routine acts and becoming a fundamental principle of everyday life. Each fountain, strategically placed, served as a source of sustenance and a testament to the community's enduring commitment to uplift society.

As Istanbul adorned itself with fountains, it didn't merely transform its physical landscape; it embraced a cultural narrative where charity became a sacred ritual. The act of providing water wasn't a fleeting gesture but a perpetual commitment etched into the city's identity, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of its people.