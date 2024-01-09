Twenty-seven soldiers were charged with mutiny before a court-martial in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown in connection with their alleged role in a failed coup attempt last year.

The soldiers are accused of taking part in a botched coup on Nov. 26, Information Minister Chernor Bah said on Monday.

The move came days after former President Ernest Bai Koroma was last week charged with four counts including “treason, misprision of treason and two counts of harbouring” in connection with the incident.

On Nov. 26, deadly violence broke out in Freetown, leaving 19 people dead, including security personnel and a civilian.

The assailants attacked military barracks and prisons, freeing around 2,000 inmates.

The government described the clashes as an attempted coup.

The military said several of the attackers were Koroma’s former bodyguards.

Around 80 suspects were arrested following the incident, including serving military officers and police officers.