January 10, 2024
Hooded gunmen storm Ecuador television studio live on air
Ecuador's president says his nation is now in a state of "internal armed conflict", as a security crisis worsens. Armed men have stormed a live television broadcast, as the hunt for a notorious drug lord who disappeared from prison is continuing. Neighbouring Peru even sent reinforcements to its border, to avoid the unrest spilling over. Andy Roesgen has the latest.
