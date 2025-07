‘An exciting day for Türkiye’: TOGG unveils new electric car in Las Vegas

The manufacturer of Türkiye’s first homegrown electric vehicle TOGG unveils its brand new electric car at the CES Las Vegas, one of the most important tech events in the world. In an exclusive interview with TRT World, TOGG CEO Mehmet Gurcan Karakas says T10F marks “a new milestone” for the company.