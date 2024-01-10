More than 10 Hasidic Jewish worshippers have been arrested after clashes broke out at a historic synagogue in New York, local reports have said.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) uncovered an illegally built tunnel under the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Videos circulating on X showed synagogue members exiting from the tunnel, with a scuffle ensuing as they resisted the police.

Mattresses were also found in the tunnel.

With the motive for digging the tunnel unclear, police launched an investigation.

Motti Seligson, the spokesperson for Chabad Lubavitch, said on X that some time ago, "a group of extremist students" broke through a few walls in adjacent properties to the synagogue to provide them with "unauthorised access."