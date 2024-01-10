Serbs in Bosnia mark unconstitutional 'Day of Republika Srpska'

A large military-style parade in Bosnia and Herzegovina is testing ethnic fault lines in the country. Republika Srpska has just celebrated the day Bosnian Serbs tried to break away in 1992, igniting war. The commemorations are banned and some politicians and analysts fear the local Serb leader is pushing the fragile peace to its limits. Melinda Nucifora is in Banja Luka.