TOGG unveils cutting-edge sedan in Las Vegas
Turkish electric vehicle manufacturer TOGG has unveiled its latest prototype: a sedan centred on the full scope of the user experience. The company, headquartered in both Türkiye and Germany, has set out to create a globally competitive brand with a focus not just on design and safety, but also on the social needs of drivers. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports from Las Vegas.
January 10, 2024
