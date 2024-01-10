January 10, 2024
TOGG unveils cutting-edge sedan in Las Vegas
Turkish electric vehicle manufacturer TOGG has unveiled its latest prototype: a sedan centred on the full scope of the user experience. The company, headquartered in both Türkiye and Germany, has set out to create a globally competitive brand with a focus not just on design and safety, but also on the social needs of drivers. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports from Las Vegas.
