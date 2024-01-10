Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has commemorated January 10 Working Journalists Day, stressing that fair media culture is an indispensable element of a more prosperous and peaceful world.

In a statement released by the Directorate of Communications on Wednesday, Altun stressed that "one of the most important problems of today's world is the 'Crisis of Truth,'" with incessant disinformation campaigns becoming a major challenge around the globe.

With communication opportunities improving day by day and access to information becoming easier, a crucial need has emerged to access accurate information in its purest and simplest form, he said.

"All journalists who work in the light of the truth and in line with the principles of professional ethics should be recognised as members of a highly respected profession," Altun said.

"We consider the maintenance of a fair media culture in our country and the international arena as one of the indispensable elements of a more prosperous and peaceful world."

Related Istanbul newspaper sheds light on 'largest journalist massacre in history'

Journalists in Palestine's Gaza

The communications director sent his prayers to the journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty, especially in Gaza.

"Unfortunately, the events in Gaza since 7 October reveal that journalists, who perform a very critical task for humanity, are deprived of their right to life, let alone the freedom of the press, or the right to receive information," Altun said, condoning Israel's relentless attacks.

More than 100 journalists have been killed and many others injured by Israeli attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

He vowed that the communications directorate will continue to protect the rights and laws concerning members of the press, facilitate their professional lives, and support them as they carry out exemplary work all over the world.

"I congratulate the '10 January Working Journalists Day' of all journalists and members of the press who work day and night with great devotion, strive to fulfil their profession with the principle of truth, and do not compromise on accuracy, justice, and objectivity," Altun said.