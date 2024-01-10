Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan will hopefully resolve their border dispute in March, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

"This will be a significant step for the security and stability of the region," the Turkish foreign minister told reporters on Wednesday, after his meetings with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon and Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

Türkiye's cooperation with regional countries continues to ensure stability in Afghanistan, said Fidan, adding that Tajikistan attaches exceptional importance to stability in the region.

Reminding that Tajikistan has long borders with Afghanistan, Fidan said Tajikistan has sensitivities regarding the purification of these borders from terrorism and preventing its territory from terror attacks.

Fidan stressed that Turkish and Tajik security forces would collaborate on radical organisations, indicating the existence of a mechanism in this regard.

"We have the will to advance this mechanism even further."

Both countries have strong bonds

Türkiye and Tajikistan have strong and unshakeable bonds that span many years, Fidan said.

He highlighted the full determination of the two countries' leaders to advance relations at all levels and in all areas through joint initiatives.

Stating that efforts should be made to enhance relations between the two countries in various fields, including economy, business, security, education, and tourism, Fidan said that discussions were held on how Turkish businessmen can be more active in Tajikistan.

Regarding the removal of obstacles in trade and investment, Fidan said they had discussions on measures that could be taken to encourage our businessmen to make more investments.

A Joint Economic Commission meeting is planned in the near future within this framework, he said.

Both ministers discussed how to advance activities in the field of educational cooperation during the meeting, Fidan said.

"Especially, plans for more Tajik students to receive education in Türkiye are on our agenda. There is a serious demand for this on the Tajik side."

He added that the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency's (TIKA) activities garner great appreciation in Tajikistan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Tajikistan in 2024, Fidan said.