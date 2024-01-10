TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish FM Fidan visits Tajikistan, advancing relations in all areas
Resolution of border dispute between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan will be a "significant step" for regional security, says Hakan Fidan during his meetings with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon and Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Dushanbe.
Turkish FM Fidan visits Tajikistan, advancing relations in all areas
Türkiye's cooperation with regional countries continues to ensure stability in Afghanistan, said Fidan, adding that Tajikistan attaches exceptional importance to stability in the region. / Photo: AA
January 10, 2024

Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan will hopefully resolve their border dispute in March, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

"This will be a significant step for the security and stability of the region," the Turkish foreign minister told reporters on Wednesday, after his meetings with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon and Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

Türkiye's cooperation with regional countries continues to ensure stability in Afghanistan, said Fidan, adding that Tajikistan attaches exceptional importance to stability in the region.

Reminding that Tajikistan has long borders with Afghanistan, Fidan said Tajikistan has sensitivities regarding the purification of these borders from terrorism and preventing its territory from terror attacks.

Fidan stressed that Turkish and Tajik security forces would collaborate on radical organisations, indicating the existence of a mechanism in this regard.

"We have the will to advance this mechanism even further."

RelatedKyrgyzstan, Tajikistan sign deal to settle decades-old border dispute

Both countries have strong bonds

Türkiye and Tajikistan have strong and unshakeable bonds that span many years, Fidan said.

He highlighted the full determination of the two countries' leaders to advance relations at all levels and in all areas through joint initiatives.

Stating that efforts should be made to enhance relations between the two countries in various fields, including economy, business, security, education, and tourism, Fidan said that discussions were held on how Turkish businessmen can be more active in Tajikistan.

Regarding the removal of obstacles in trade and investment, Fidan said they had discussions on measures that could be taken to encourage our businessmen to make more investments.

A Joint Economic Commission meeting is planned in the near future within this framework, he said.

Both ministers discussed how to advance activities in the field of educational cooperation during the meeting, Fidan said.

"Especially, plans for more Tajik students to receive education in Türkiye are on our agenda. There is a serious demand for this on the Tajik side."

He added that the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency's (TIKA) activities garner great appreciation in Tajikistan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Tajikistan in 2024, Fidan said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us